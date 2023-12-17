BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $11.58 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

