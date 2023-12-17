Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.57.

BLDR stock opened at $162.51 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $170.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 261,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,930,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

