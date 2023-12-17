Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BURL traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.05. 2,204,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,744. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.11.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

