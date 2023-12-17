Burnham Holdings, Inc. (BURCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 29th

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURCA opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25. Burnham has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

