Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Butler National Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.49. Butler National has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

