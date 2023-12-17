Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Byrna Technologies accounts for 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Byrna Technologies worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BYRN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $73,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

BYRN opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.43. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.