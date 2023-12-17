C2C Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $264.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.95. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

