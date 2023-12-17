C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

