C2C Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

