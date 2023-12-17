C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $153.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

