C2C Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $71.42 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

