C2C Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

