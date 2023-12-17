C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.60 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $265.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

