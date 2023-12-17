C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

GLD opened at $187.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.84 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

