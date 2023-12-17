C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $221.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

