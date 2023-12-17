C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

