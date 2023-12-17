C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

CCCC opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 578,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

