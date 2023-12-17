CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE CAE opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. CAE has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at $128,206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at $58,679,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 62.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

