Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Update

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 1,838,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,393. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.03. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 182,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,498,000 after acquiring an additional 297,113 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

