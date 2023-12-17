Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CAC traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 125,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,867. The company has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.33 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAC. StockNews.com cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

