Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 5.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cameco worth $33,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after buying an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,776.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,761,000 after buying an additional 4,440,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Down 2.7 %

CCJ opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Cameco Company Profile



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

