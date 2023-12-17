Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.