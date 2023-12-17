Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 13,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

