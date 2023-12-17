Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$166.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$166.20.

CNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

CNR stock opened at C$161.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.73. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0240481 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

