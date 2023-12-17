Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $24.19. 1,608,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,689. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Solar

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.