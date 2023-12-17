Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,871,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 3,114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.7 days.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $143.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89.
About Canadian Tire
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.