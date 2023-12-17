Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 158,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

