Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $171.00

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €171.00 ($183.87) and traded as high as €196.65 ($211.45). Capgemini shares last traded at €193.15 ($207.69), with a volume of 475,162 shares changing hands.

Capgemini Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €175.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €171.10.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

