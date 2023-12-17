Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72,142 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 5.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,976,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2,038,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 264,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 264,971 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,761,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 194,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

