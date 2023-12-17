Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.15 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.