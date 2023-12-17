Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $307.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $309.27.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.