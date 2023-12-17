Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,520 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

