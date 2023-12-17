Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2023

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIFree Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 350.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VYMI opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.