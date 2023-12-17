Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 350.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

