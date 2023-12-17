Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $149.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

