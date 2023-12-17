Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $216.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $175.70 and a twelve month high of $218.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.36 and its 200 day moving average is $200.62. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

