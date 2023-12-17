Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.4 %

COLB stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.