Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,133,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $48.57 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

