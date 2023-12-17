Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,057 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.