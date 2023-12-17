Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $40,752,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 324,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 701,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period.

VNLA stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

