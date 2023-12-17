Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a 200 day moving average of $276.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

