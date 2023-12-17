Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,136,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 552,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

