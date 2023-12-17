Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

