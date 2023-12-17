Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,567,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 579,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 530,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $261.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

