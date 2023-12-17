Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

