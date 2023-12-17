Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $108.06 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

