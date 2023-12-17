Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 129,744 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

