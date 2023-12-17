Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,648 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.