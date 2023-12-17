Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

