Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

