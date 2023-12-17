Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

